6 Meridian Acquires 42,884 Shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) by 307.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 77.4% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

TEAF opened at $10.87 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.