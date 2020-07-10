5,676 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $32.56 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

