$51.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $51.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 billion. Apple posted sales of $53.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $262.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.62 billion to $266.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $288.53 billion to $323.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $385.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.86.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.