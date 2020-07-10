5,073 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

