4Licensing Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 15th (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing’s (OTCMKTS:FOUR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 15th. 4Licensing had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

4Licensing stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. 4Licensing has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

