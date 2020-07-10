455 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,655 shares of company stock worth $86,881,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Netflix stock opened at $507.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $505.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.