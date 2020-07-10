3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of 3M by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 463,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $151.43 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

