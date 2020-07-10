2,947 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

