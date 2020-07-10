2,804 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

