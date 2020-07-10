21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.33

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 4421300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

