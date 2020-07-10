1,934 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $176.42 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

