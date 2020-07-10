1,930 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $110.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

