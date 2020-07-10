$188.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report sales of $188.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.21 million to $210.97 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $903.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.82 million to $919.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

