16,515 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

