16,081 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

