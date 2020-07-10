15,519 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.89 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

