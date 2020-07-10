15,039 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion and a PE ratio of -146.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $6,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,016,373 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,088 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

