1,480 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $184.33 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

