136,020 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

