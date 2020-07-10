1,359 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

