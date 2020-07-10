12,651 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $698,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

