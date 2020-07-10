1,244 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

