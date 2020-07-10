1,244 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73.
CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.