12,225 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $88.88 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

