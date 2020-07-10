1,078 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after acquiring an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,233. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.