-$0.70 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.75). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 9,707 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $86,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $181,813. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

