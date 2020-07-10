-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

