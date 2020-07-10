$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.