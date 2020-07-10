$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.16). Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $15,392,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $19.05 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

