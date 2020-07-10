-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Agenus by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

