$0.11 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

