ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007258 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $63,618.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.02001741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00181105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00116978 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.