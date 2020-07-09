Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.29, for a total value of $741,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $275.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,566.59, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

