Zipper Price Up 14.6% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $201,900.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000370 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

