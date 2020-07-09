Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

