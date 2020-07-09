Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

