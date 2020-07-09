Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $257.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

