Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zagg by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zagg by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.58. Zagg has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zagg will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

