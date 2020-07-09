Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to “Hold”

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

