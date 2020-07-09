Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to “Hold”

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROAD. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock worth $106,166,311. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,487,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,491,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 330,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 267,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

