Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Buy

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

