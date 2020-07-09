Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Hold”

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. ValuEngine raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.90. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

