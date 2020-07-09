Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to “Hold”

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.