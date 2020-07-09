Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.