Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

GOLF stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 290,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,629,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 126,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 30.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 669,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

