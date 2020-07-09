Zacks Investment Research Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $7,405,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 258.2% during the first quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,266 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.