Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Cellectis stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.