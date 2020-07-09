Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Strong Sell

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.