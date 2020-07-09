Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Sell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baxter outperformed its industry in a year's time. Baxter’s surgical portfolio is anticipated to generate huge profits on the back of products including FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix and TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant. The company has estimated that the COVID-19 related demand contributed around $45 million to sales in the quarter. Expansion of margins is a positive. The company ended first-quarter 2020 on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across all its segments. However, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets is indicative of dull prospects. Moreover, the company anticipates incurring around $150 million in incremental expenses due to its efforts to address the pandemic, in 2020.”

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.