Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,163,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

