Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

